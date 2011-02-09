To AV or not to AV?

Ever since the possible referendum on changing from First Past the Post (FPTP) to the Alternative Vote (AV), I’m been trying to work out what I’m going to do.

I’ll either vote in favour of AV, or not vote at all. I despise FPTP-but I don’t see that AV is a marked improvement.

I would prefer the Single Transferrable Vote, but thanks to the Coalition agreement, that’s not an option.

I’m leaning towards supporting the AV campaign. Not for any principled reason but more out of party loyalty. I’m starting to wonder just how damaging to the party and to the coalition if the referendum is lost.

Or, thanks to new amendments from the Lords, if AV wins the day, but the 40% turnout threshold isn’t met.

Hmm…

