Parliamentary Voting System and Constituencies Bill returns to the Commons

So the Parliamentary Voting System and Constituencies Bill (always fun to type that, so I shall all it PVSC) returns to the Commons today.

MPs will debate the amendments made in the House of Lords. These include a 40% turnout threshold so that if less than 4 in 10 people vote, the result will not be binding.

In the second part of PVSC, which relates to the redrawing of constituency boundaries, the Lords want to change the margins that constituency size can vary by. The Government wanted this to be 5% either way—so that the Boundary Commission can create constituencies within 95% and 105% of the electoral quota. The Lords want to increase this to 15% (7.5% either way).

The Amendments to be put forward today—click here for a full list—indicate that the Government will oppose both of these.

Interestingly, the amendment paper shows that there will be a Government move to introduce two constituencies “in the Isle of Wight”. Original proposals had two constituencies for the Isle of Wight, but with one split between the island and the mainland. This was—rightly in my view—met with some opposition and the Lords wanted to maintain the current arrangements of having one, exceedingly large, constituency.

I suspect that this amendment will have support one side of the house. It will, in effect, create two Tory constituencies. Chris Bryant summed up the general feeling:

The Govt amendment on the isle of wight is pure gerrymandering, creating 2 small Tory seats. If geography matters there, why not everywhere?

In general, expect dissent from both backbenches.

Labour will oppose the plans to reduce the number of MPs and there are bound to be arguments about whether it is right to draw constituencies based on the number of registered voters. This is a crucial point as the numbers can change and MPs are not just the representatives of those people who are registered to vote.

Both sides are also likely to be displeased with the programme motion that will take place before the debate. This will limit discussion of the Lords Amendments to just four hours.

But with the Government needing to get the PVSC passed before the close of play tomorrow, time is at a premium.

